Rancid Step Up The Accelerator On Their New “Don’t Make Me Do It”

the american band Rancid has released a new single “Don’t Make Me Do It”, the second preview of what will be his next full-length album titled “Tomorrow Never Comes”. The album will be out next June 2nd through Epitaph Records. To present this project, the group will begin a tour of different cities in Europe this May 28 and will go through spain the day June, 15 for him Last Rock Festival in Vitoria.

After the band’s demise Operation Ivy in 1991, its founding members Tim Armstrong (voice, guitar) and Matt Freeman (vocals, bass) decided to create an even better band, which is what we know today as Rancid. In 1993 the band released their first album. “Rancid” and shortly after Lars Frederiksen (vocals, guitar) joined the group. It would not be until 2003 with the launch of “Indestructible” what Branden Steineckert (drums) would join the formation to complete it.

His last album, “Trouble Maker”, It was released in 2017 and that is why his new work is one of the most anticipated of the season as far as punk rock is concerned.

