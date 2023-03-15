Home World RAP competition for 46 drivers, oral exam for the 206 admitted candidates
World

RAP competition for 46 drivers, oral exam for the 206 admitted candidates

by admin
RAP competition for 46 drivers, oral exam for the 206 admitted candidates

by blogsicilia.it – ​​2 minutes ago

The RAP competition for 46 drivers gets underway. After the pre-selections, which took place in mid-January at the Hotel San Paolo Palace in Palermo, the 206 candidates who passed the first step will be called…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “RAP competition for 46 drivers, oral exam for 206 admitted candidates appeared 2 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  US intelligence agencies warn about five key points of international tension and turmoil brought about by climate change-BBC News

You may also like

Gernika Lekuek, Trashi, Pablo Und Destruktion, Def Con...

“Unreliable Italy”, on migrants the EU does not...

The youngest grandmother in the world is 30...

Nokia made a rover that will explore the...

The mysterious death of Vincenzo, a march to...

Udinese-Milan | Pioli counts forward: it’s up to...

Udinese / The latest from Bruseschi: again apart...

Miško Ražnatović on Filip Petrushev and Matijas Lesor...

Open letter to Casse Saied – Obamazid

fear in the USA – Corriere TV

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy