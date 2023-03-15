7
No, his former boss Ulrich Körner never actually said anything about his private life, says the long-time close colleague. He has always kept a low profile in this regard. Sure, wife and three children, that was known. But otherwise? Oh yes, he was enthusiastic about vintage cars, probably had magnificent specimens in the garage at home – and he had already started at rallies. And for the really demanding ones.
See also China Automobile Association: The new energy vehicle market has shifted from policy-driven to market-driven