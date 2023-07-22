Rape drug, forced to have gang sex: two arrested

Monza, 22 July 2023 – Drugged and forced to have sex with two men, one of them a family friend. The Italian victim is 29 years old and the two arrested are two fifty-year-old Albanians both accused of sexual violence aggravated by the use of alcohol, narcotics or drugs and gang sexual violence. They allegedly used the so-called rape drug, GHB, to rape her.

The investigation

The investigation and the arrests are the consequence of the complaint filed by a 29-year-old Italian woman for a sexual assault suffered at the hands of two men, one of whom was already a family friend of the victim, a girl who towards the end of last summer had gone to the rescue service for sexual and domestic violence at the Mangiagalli hospital in Milan

The trap

In the summer of 2022, the girl used to frequent the family home of one of the suspects, when one evening one of them, taking advantage of being home alone without his family who had gone on vacation, invited his friend to a dinner for two which took place in a restaurant in Monza.

The drug

Immediately after dinner, the girl began to feel unwell, expressing “unusual euphoria alternating with moments of temporary amnesia”, sources from the Police Headquarters report. The two would have reached the man’s house, where the second suspect was present.

“In the middle of the night the girl found herself naked and in the act of performing sexual acts with the suspects – reads the note from the Police Headquarters -. Not remembering exactly what had happened to her, the woman got dressed and returned home. Only in the following days did she begin to remember brief moments spent together with the two men, thus becoming aware that she had been involved, without realizing it, in group sex and suspecting that the man next door and family friend had subtly administered some substance capable of years enhance his ability to self-determination”.

Ghb

The toxicological tests on the girl showed the intake of psychotropic substances including the so-called rape drug, GHB. The two would also have tried to have the complaint withdrawn by offering the young woman money.

