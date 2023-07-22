Football on TV? League matches and preliminary rounds of European cups, now also data analytics

Fans are already on alert. The new season of FORTUNA:LIGA football starts already on Saturday, July 22, and if fans can’t get directly to the stadium, the opportunity to watch the matches is offered exclusively by O2 TV Sport and O2 TV Fotbal stations. The TIKI-TAKA show or the F:INITO program will not be missing. Spectators can also look forward to broadcasts from the home matches of Sparta, Pilsen and Bohemians in the preliminary rounds of the European Cups. As part of the summer campaign, O2 TV also prepared a special event for fans with Ambassador Petr Čech.

