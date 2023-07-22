Home » Flames in abandoned premises of the Cascine racetrack stables – News
Intervention at 2:30 last night by the firefighters, at the Cascine in Florence, at the stables of the Mulina racecourse in viale Pegaso, for a fire of household goods and waste abandoned in the abandoned premises inhabited by homeless people. A squad, a tanker and a ladder truck were sent to the scene from the headquarters of the Fire Brigade command in Florence.

