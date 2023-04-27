New York – The latest spy to betray America doesn’t come from the cold, but from hiphop. Haitian rapper and record producer Prakazrel Samuel Michél, known as Pras Michél, 50, was found guilty of espionage in a federal court in Washington. Grammy winner, member of American hip-hop trio Fugees and songwriter Ghetto Superstaris accused of helping Malaysian businessman Jho Low and the Chinese government gain access to the highest levels of the US administration, including former presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump.