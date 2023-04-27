Home » Athletic Club – Sevilla of LaLiga Santander: Schedule and where to watch on TV
Athletic Club – Sevilla of LaLiga Santander: Schedule and where to watch on TV

04/27/2023 at 04:00

CEST


The Leon team has three victories and a draw in its last matches

Those led by José Luis Mendilibar, similarly, have accumulated three victories and a draw

This Thursday, to culminate with the Day 31 of LaLiga Santander 2022-2023he Athletic Club and the Sevilla They will play a new confrontation that will take place in San Mamés.

In this regard, it should be noted that the group led by ernesto valverde is positioned in the seventh place in the rankingadding up 46 points and +12 in goal differential. Regarding his last matches, they beat Almeria (2-1), they beat Real Sociedad (2-0), they beat Espanyol (2-1) y they tied with Getafe (0-0).

Similarly, the squad of Jose Luis Mendilibar is located in the twelfth place in the tablewhere are they con 38 points and -8 in his goal differential. In turn, its recent record in terms of the national tournament reports a win over Villarreal (2-1), a win over Valencia (2-0), a draw with Celta de Vigo (2-2) y a victory over Cádiz (2-0).

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV

The confrontation that will take place between the Athletic Club and the Sevilla because of Day 31 of LaLiga Santander will take place on Thursday, January 27 at 10:00 p.m.and can be enjoyed in Spain through Movistar LaLiga.

