Rasmus Hejlund signed for Manchester United | Sports

Manchester United strengthened in Atalanta for 70 million euros.

Source: Profimedia

After a long search, Manchester United has finally found a striker who fits into Erik ten Haag’s system, so what is still waiting is the officialization of cooperation with Rasmusom Hejlundom (20). It is a young striker from Denmark who wowed in Atalanta last season and immediately attracted the attention of the giants, and whom Old Trafford believe can be what Erling Haaland is in city rival Manchester City.

According to the Italian “insider” Fabricio Romano, an agreement was reached and Hejlund will move to United for 70 million euroswith certain bonuses, probably for the number of goals, games… Ten days ago, Hejlund agreed on personal terms with United and will sign a five-year contract.

The tall and strong attacker from Copenhagen, like Haaland, took his first significant steps in Austria, only instead of in the Salzburg jersey – it was Sturm from Graz, and only 21 matches were enough for Atalanta to buy him. “Talent hunters” immediately pushed Hejlund to the forefront, especially after significant injuries to other strikers, so that in his first season in Serie A he scored nine goals. There won’t be another…

Let us remind you that United have been struggling with a striker for a long time and that problem was not solved even with the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, who was chased away by Ten Haag in December. In this transfer window, they made it a priority and finally solved it, so Hejlund is the fourth reinforcement after Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Johnny Evans. Now Sofian Amrabat from Fiorentina is also expected.