In mourning the death of the Pope Emeritus, this news network recalls Benedict XVI’s historic visit to Vatican Radio in 2006. He called on the Vatican’s media workers to engage in “great dialogues of truth”.

(Vatican News Network)On March 3, 2006, on the occasion of Vatican Radio’s 75th anniversary celebration, Pope Benedict XVI personally visited the Vatican Radio’s Asylum building, inspected various departments, and delivered an impromptu speech to the audience through a microphone.

On the same day, Pope Benedict XVI first inspected each office one by one, and then delivered a speech with a prepared speech in the Marconi Hall of the Asylum Building as planned. “It is a pleasure for me to be among you,” said the Pope, “to this beautiful building of shelter given to Vatican Radio by Paul VI, the faithful servant of God. I greet you all with kindness and thank you for your hospitality. “

During this visit, Benedict XVI blessed the station’s recording studio No. 3, and from that moment it was renamed the “Cardinal Wojtyla” recording studio. The move commemorates Wojtyla’s radio recordings in the studio as archbishop of Krakow before he was elected pope.

After blessing the studio, Benedict XVI sat in front of the microphone for a special live broadcast with our Italian correspondent. The pope answered reporters’ questions in Italian, moving from a speech to a three-minute, inspirational extemporaneous speech. The pope emphasized that radio, a tool of dialogue, should serve the truth.

Pope Benedict XVI spoke of the “beautiful exchange” this service has inspired. “It seems to me that the purpose of the communication tool is to help build this big family without borders, where there are many cultures and languages, where everyone is a brother and sister, and therefore embodies the power of peace. I wish all who listen at this moment The people I speak to can really feel engaged in this great dialogue of truth. As you all know, in the world of electronic media, there are also voices of dissent. Therefore, it is extremely important to have this voice that is truly willing to serve the truth of Christ, In this way, it also serves the peace and reconciliation of the world.”

