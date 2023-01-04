Original title: Jones 42+12+11 Haddadi injured and retired, Sichuan narrowly beat Jilin in overtime

On January 4th, Beijing time, the second stage of the 2022-2023 CBA regular season continued to be fierce. Among them, the Jilin team suffered a 16-point reversal and lost to the Sichuan team 110-114 after overtime, suffering a two-game losing streak. Jones scored 44 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, scoring a triple-double for the fifth consecutive game, while Jiang Yuxing scored 20 points and Jiang Weize 12 points.

The score of the four quarters (Jilin team is behind): 26-32, 22-27, 25-23, 31-22, 10-6. Sichuan team: Zhang Dianliang 24 points and 3 rebounds, Ma Lan 22 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists, Jing Hanyi 8 points and 4 assists, Zuo Liannian 16 points and 14 rebounds, Hong Xin 4 points, Haddadi 13 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists. Jilin team: Jones 44 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists and 4 steals, Jiang Weize 12 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists, Jiang Yuxing 20 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists, Li An 21 points and 7 rebounds, Zhong Cheng 5 points, 2 assists and 3 steals.

After the opening, Cui Jinming hit the first goal, Haddadi made an inside single, and Zhong Cheng made a 3-pointer. However, the Sichuan team relied on Haddadi’s inside height to make consecutive air cuts. 7-5 lead. Less than 5 minutes into the start, Haddadi made an offensive foul, and his foul count reached 2 times. Jiang Weize and Li An made 3-pointers, and Jones also caused Jing Hanyi’s second foul. Haddadi singled Lee Ang 2+1, and Lee Ang immediately responded with 3 points. As soon as Jing Han made the Sichuan team’s first three-pointer, Jones made a breakthrough layup to end his personal scoring drought. He also hit a three-pointer and scored seven points in a row. After the timeout, Jing Hanyi, who was backed by three offenders, was replaced. Jones continued to score points. He scored 10 points and sent 5 assists in the first quarter, leading the Jilin team to an 8-1 spurt to widen the point difference. After Haddadi was replaced, the small foreign aid Malan made a strong three-pointer, Jiang Yuxing made a layup, and the Jilin team led by 6 points 32-26 in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Zuo Zhennian made a layup after receiving an assist from Ma Lan. Jones continued to rely on his personal ability to play singles, and at the same time made a three-point foul and scored 2 free throws. Ma Lan made a strong inside layup, Jones and Jiang Yuxing scored, and the Jilin team widened the point difference to 10 points 40-30. The Sichuan team frequently changed players. The veteran Han Shuo scored to stabilize the morale of the army, and Jones made another three-point foul. Ma Lan made a strong three-pointer, but Li An responded with a three-pointer. Jiang Yuxing scored 4 points in a row after eating the cake. He made 5 of 5 shots to help the Jilin team maintain a double-digit lead. Li An hit his fourth three-pointer, and after the timeout, the Sichuan team made a long-range 3-pointer from Han Shuo, but this was the only sports game goal for the Sichuan team in nearly 3 minutes. “Jilin Erjiang” took turns layup, but fortunately Zhang Dianliang and Zuo Zhennian scored 3 points in a row. With 1 minute and 30 seconds left in the game, Jones, who scored 19 points and 8 assists, fouled twice in a row. He fouled 3 times and was replaced. At halftime, the Jilin team led by 11 points 59-48.

In the third quarter, Haddadi made a mistake, and Jones easily scored after stealing. He also assisted Ang Lee to hit a 3-pointer, and the Jilin team expanded the point difference to 16 points. Yuan Tangwen stopped the bleeding with a three-pointer, Han Shuo assisted Zhang Dianliang for a layup, and the Sichuan team responded with a 7-0 spurt, successfully narrowing the point difference to less than 10 points. After the Jilin team missed 4 consecutive shots, Jones scored in singles and Jiang Weize hit a 3-pointer. With 5 minutes left in this quarter, Zhang Dianliang made a 3-pointer. He scored 5 points in a row, leading the Sichuan team to play a wave of 11-2 attacks, and once chased the score to 71-73. At the critical moment, Jones turned on the singles mode. He fouled and made two free throws, then made a 3-pointer, and scored 7 points in a row to control the situation. In addition, Jones’ assists reached 10 times, and the total assists in his CBA career exceeded the 2,500 mark, ranking third in CBA history. The small foreign player of the Sichuan team was sentenced to a technical foul because he was dissatisfied with the referee. After consecutive free throws, the Jilin team led 82-73 after three quarters.

In the last quarter, Ma Lan scored 4 points in a row. He teamed up with Han Shuo to play a 11-2 spurt, narrowing the point difference to 2 points for the second time in this game. Jones missed a layup, Han Shuo counterattacked and scored, Ma Lan made a single hit, and the Sichuan team successfully overtook 86-84. After the timeout, Jones made a foul and scored 2 points. Jing Hanyi and Meng Tianyi scored 3 points, but Jing Hanyi also ended up with 6 fouls. Jones scored 2+1, Jiang Yuxing broke through for a layup, and after a 7-1 spurt, the Jilin team tied the score at 93. Since then, the Jilin team missed consecutive shots, while Meng Tianyi and Hong Xin scored. The Sichuan team played a small climax of 8-2, extending the lead to 7 points. Ang Lee continued with a three-pointer and Jones made two free throws, but Ang Lee scored another 3-pointer to tie the score at 102. Zhang Dianliang hit an inside hook, and Jones equalized again in singles. At 9.5 seconds, Han Shuo missed the shot and the two teams entered overtime. With 1 minute and 15 seconds left, Haddadi was injured as soon as he came on the field. In overtime, Malan broke through for a layup and scored 2+1. Jones made an emergency stop and made a shot, but he fouled and missed two free throws. Zuo Zhennian scored a layup, Jilin team missed two shots, Zhang Dianliang made a 3-pointer, and Sichuan team led by 6 points. Although Jiang Yuxing and Jiang Weize made 4 free throws, time was running out, and Ma Lan also made 2 free throws. In the end, the Jilin team suffered a 16-point reversal and lost to the Sichuan team 110-114 after overtime, suffering a two-game losing streak.

Sichuan team starting: Yuan Tangwen, Jing Hanyi, Hong Xin, Zuo Liannian, Haddadi

Jilin team starters: Jiang Yuxing, Jiang Weize, Zhong Cheng, Cui Jinming, Jones

