Record-Breaking Heatwave Hits Havana in August

Havana experienced an unprecedented heatwave this Thursday, as temperatures soared to an all-time high of 37 degrees Celsius. The Casablanca weather station in Havana recorded this scorching temperature, which is a record for the month of August in over a century throughout the province. Elier Pila Fariñas, a meteorologist, revealed this information during an informative television report.

This new record surpassed the previous one by half a degree, making it a significant achievement. The Institute of Meteorology (INSMET), which has been collecting temperature data since 1909, considers this milestone to be highly relevant.

It is important to note that the temperatures were measured in the shade. Consequently, the thermal sensation in direct sunlight would have been even higher than the recorded temperatures.

What makes this record-breaking heat even more remarkable is that it is unusual for the western part of the island. Typically, temperature records are set in the eastern region of Cuba. The previous month, July, was also exceptionally warm nationwide, marking it as the warmest month in Cuba since 1951.

The INSMET report stated that on specific dates, such as July 10, 17, and the week of 22 to 29, the average temperature exceeded 29 degrees Celsius. Furthermore, the report disclosed that 17 certified maximum temperature records were broken in as many weather stations across the country. The most noteworthy of these records was the scorching 39 degrees Celsius in Jucarito, news province, on July 22.

This recent heatwave is consistent with the ongoing trend of rising temperatures in Cuba. Last year was the third hottest year in the country in the last seven decades, with temperatures averaging 0.88 degrees Celsius above the historical average. Since 1951, average temperatures have increased by one degree Celsius, with scientists predicting that this upward trajectory will continue.

The report also highlighted that 2022 has been marked by numerous extreme weather and climate events in Cuba. Droughts, coastal flooding, tropical cyclones, and extended periods of intense heat have been some of the notable occurrences throughout the year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

