Record-breaking Heat Wave in Italy Leads to Surge in Hospital Emergency Cases

Heatwave in Italy results in record-breaking temperatures and increased hospitalizations

In the midst of an ongoing heatwave in Italy, the capital city of Rome saw temperatures exceeding 41 degrees Celsius on July 18, according to a report from the British newspaper “The Guardian”. The scorching heat has led to a significant rise in the number of people seeking emergency treatment for heat-related illnesses in hospitals across the country.

On July 18, Rome experienced a record-breaking temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius, surpassing the previous record of 40.7 degrees Celsius set in June 2022. Meanwhile, the island of Sardinia recorded a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius.

As the heatwave swept across Italy, many people flocked to popular tourist spots, such as the Spanish Square in Rome, to enjoy the sun. However, the situation is expected to worsen in the coming days.

Local hospitals have reported a substantial increase of 20% to 25% in emergency room visits, mainly due to dehydration and other ailments caused by prolonged exposure to the extreme heat. In Naples, a hospital recorded 231 emergency cases in the past 24 hours, equivalent to one patient every six minutes. This is the highest number of emergency cases in a single day since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The majority of these patients are elderly individuals from local nursing homes, but people of all age groups, including tourists, have also been affected. Giovanni Leoni, vice-president of the Italian Federation of Doctors, stressed that Italy’s aging population, combined with pre-existing conditions like heart disease or respiratory issues, makes soaring temperatures particularly dangerous.

In response to the severe heatwave, the Italian Ministry of Health has placed 23 cities, including Rome, Florence, and Bologna, on “red alert” status. This designation signifies that high temperatures pose a health risk to the entire population, not just vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly.

Local health authorities have issued recommendations to help combat the heatwave, such as wearing lightweight clothing, avoiding outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day, and abstaining from alcohol, coffee, and carbonated drinks.

As the heatwave persists, it is crucial for individuals to prioritize their health and take necessary precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses and fatalities.

