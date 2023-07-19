Prospects and Challenges for the Chinese Women’s World Cup

Prospects for the Chinese Women’s World Cup: Greater Challenges, More Expectations

China‘s women’s football team is gearing up for the eighth iteration of the Women’s World Cup, set to kick off in New Zealand and Australia on July 20th. This Cup presents both greater challenges and heightened anticipation for the Chinese team.

In the previous Women’s World Cup held in France four years ago, the Chinese women’s football team finished third in their group with one win, one draw, and one loss. This year, with the tournament expanded to include 32 teams for the first time, only the top two teams from each group can advance. The Chinese team finds itself grouped with the European Cup champions England, Nordic powerhouse Denmark, and the new team from Haiti, making qualification a daunting task.

The England women’s football team, the favorites to win the World Cup, claimed victory at the European Cup last year with a flawless record. They have consistently reached the semi-finals in the last two World Cups and are expected to progress to the first-place finish in their group under the leadership of FIFA Women’s Football Coach of the Year, Wigman.

As a result, the Danish team becomes the most challenging opponent for the Chinese women’s football team to secure a group-stage qualification. The match between China and Denmark on the 22nd of July has been dubbed the “battle of life and death.” Although this is the Danish team’s first appearance in the World Cup finals in 16 years, they have shown significant progress and can now be called a “Nordic powerhouse.” Recent warm-up matches against Sweden and Japan resulted in victories, both with a score of 1-0. On the other hand, the Chinese team encountered a 4-1 defeat against Sweden in their warm-up match.

Drawing attention as the champions of the recent Shinco Asian Cup, the Chinese women’s football team enters the World Cup with added pressure and expectations. Both FIFA and AFC officials acknowledge their status as the “Asian Champion.” Widespread recognition of players such as Wang Shanshan, Tang Jiali, Wang Shuang, Zhang Linyan, and Shen Mengyu as the “five trump cards of the Asian champions” further emphasizes the team’s potential for success.

With an average age of 26.86, the Chinese women’s football team boasts a blend of experienced veterans and young talents. Nine team members have previous World Cup experience, and 16 of the 23 players were part of the Asian Cup-winning squad. Players like Zhang Linyan have emerged as new offensive forces, scoring two goals in a friendly match against Russia. Additionally, Wang Shuang and Tang Jiali bring exceptional skills and speed, making them capable of breaking through opponents’ defenses.

Despite the mounting pressure, the Chinese women’s football team remains grounded. Head coach Shui Qingxia acknowledges the significant gap in overall strength compared to Europe’s top women’s football teams, mostly due to Europe’s rapid development in recent years. The team’s training abroad against European national teams resulted in two draws and two losses, highlighting areas of improvement such as unstable defense and insufficient control of offensive and defensive transitions.

Shui Qingxia states, “Compared with the World Cup four years ago, we realize that women’s football around the world has changed more than we anticipated. European teams have made significant advancements in pressing, offensive and defensive transitions, and technical skills. We must rise to these challenges by increasing our training and competition intensity.”

However, the Women’s World Cup isn’t just about winning or losing. The true magic weapon for the Chinese team may lie in their unwavering determination. Sun Wen, a representative of the “Clanging Roses” and current vice chairman of the Chinese Football Association, emphasizes the importance of exhibiting a strong spirit in every competition, showcasing the “women’s football spirit.”

As the Chinese women’s football team prepares to embark on their eighth World Cup journey, the players carry enormous expectations and face formidable opponents. But with a blend of experience and youthful vigor, they hope to defy the odds and make a lasting impact on the global stage.

