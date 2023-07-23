Home » Record heat in Sicily, 47° in the province of Catania: the city remains without water
World

by admin
by palermolive.it – ​​5 minutes ago

In Catania today there are peaks of 47 degrees but there is more the city has been left without water and without electricity. In fact, in various areas of the city, a blackout has been going on for hours which has also involved the water system, leaving the city dry. La Sidra, which manages the water system of the capital of Etna,…

