Recorded the moment of the bridge collapse and prevented the tragedy | Info

Nemanja Bogosavljević filmed the moment of the collapse of the bridge over the Western Morava, which connects the Čačan villages of Mrčajevce with Mršinci and Slatina. He saw that the pillars had broken and prevented a major accident when he stopped the bus that was about to cross the bridge.

When the bridge collapsed there was no one on it. By the way, it was already damaged in floods and traffic was prohibited over it. The decision to stop traffic on this bridge was issued on November 7, 2022. The locals still used that bridge because it is the shortest connection between the two villages, and the alternative road is 40 kilometers long.

Nemanja, who filmed the moment of the bridge’s collapse, went out this morning to see what was happening with the level of the Morava. After that he went to see the condition of the bridge considering that it was damaged. “At 10 p.m. last night, the bridge was holding up perfectly, there were no major problems, except for the wood that was being held back by the pillar. This morning when I came, at 6:20, I saw that the pillar had broken, I had to go to get back to the house. At that moment, I called the police, said that the bridge was going to collapse because the pillars had brokenNemanja said.

As he pointed out, after seven or eight minutes he was returning back to Morava and met buses, several vehicles with Turkish workers working on the Moravian Corridor, they wanted to cross the bridge. He says he was trying to overtake them and stop them trying to cross the bridge.

“I managed somewhere around there to close the passage of the bus onto the bridge. At that moment, after about half a minute, the police came and we managed to prevent a major disaster“, said Nemanja, who then got off and pointed the camera at the bridge. At that moment, the bridge collapsed.

