Crvena zvezda once again announced about Matias Lesor’s attack on Filip Petrushev.

Crvena zvezda Meridianbet announced for the third time in the last 24 hours because Matias Lessor hit their basketball player Filip Petrushev twice. The red and white player will give a statement to the police today regarding the physical attack of the Partizan basketball player, and until then, they are looking for an official reaction from the ABA League to punish the basketball player according to the disciplinary regulations.

We transmit the Red Star announcement in its entirety:

KK Crvena zvezda Meridianbet would like to take this opportunity to inform the public about the offense committed by Matias Lesor by attacking the basketball player of Crvena zvezda Filip Petrushev, according to the ABA League’s disciplinary rules, so that there are no misinterpretations and interpretations of the severity of the offenses that appeared in the public in the past two days.

During the attack, Matijas Lesor hit the head of our senior team player and Serbian representative Filip Petrušev twice with his fist after the end of the match of the 21st round of the regional league.

For this type of offense, the prescribed penalties are as follows:

Article 26. Types of offenses:

26.1 The following violations are considered serious violations:

a) Physical aggression against members of the official staff, another individual, the public, or any person in general…

Article 27. Sanctions

27.1 Special sanctions for serious violations:

The serious offenses listed above are punishable by the following sanctions:

a) Fine in the amount of EUR 3,001.00 to EUR 50,000.00

b) Permanent or temporary ban on access to halls for a period of three to fifteen (3-15) matches;

c) Permanent or temporary disqualification from the competition for a period of three to fifteen (3-15) games;

We ask a public question, will the disciplinary judge of the ABA League, Hrvoje Vidan, have the courage to impose the maximum penalty for the most serious possible offense?

Finally, so that the ABA league does not definitively slip into irregularity, powerlessness and arbitrariness of individuals, in which insults, threats, blackmail, and the application of regulations (but only for some clubs) are allowed, we demand from the sports director of the ABA league, Milije Vojinović, to conduct an urgent investigation into match of the 20th round of the ABA league, which was played in Split, and which ended with a player with five personal fouls playing (and directly influencing) the end of that match. In the case of this, the most serious mistake, that is, a material violation of the rules, there is a known procedure, and KK Crvena zvezda Meridianbet demands that it be respected and that a decision be made according to the league rules!

If this does not happen, we will consider this league as definitely irregular, because after everything mentioned above, this would really be an unprecedented league in Europe in which this is also possible.

KK Crvena zvezda Meridianbet as co-owner of the league (which many obviously forget) will fight for its legitimacy and credibility, because only in this way can the ABA league preserve a minimum of its dignity and competitive influence. For pre-directed performances, there are numerous theaters throughout the area where the ABA league is played, we believe that the charm of the sport lies precisely in the fact that teams like Cibona (KK Crvena zvezda did not have any complaints after the fairly lost game in Zagreb), Split, Zadar or anyone of the other – they have a chance and can beat anyone. Some don’t think so. But he won’t be able to do that…”it is stated in the press release of Crvena zvezda.