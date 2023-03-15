SPÖ leader Rendi-Wagner is controversial within her party (archive image). (imago images / Eibner Europe)

The head of government of Burgenland, Doskozil, announced yesterday that he wanted to apply for the presidency of the SPÖ. He advocated that a member survey should decide on the personnel. However, he rejected a vote at a special party conference. As the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung” writes, Doskozil focuses on traditional left-wing issues in social and economic policy, but on security and migration on strictness and restrictions.

The incumbent party leader of the Social Democrats in Austria, Rendi-Wagner, came under increasing pressure after the SPÖ lost votes in the last state elections. In Carinthia it was recently a minus of nine percentage points.

