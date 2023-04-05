by blogsicilia.it – ​​2 minutes ago

“It is necessary to immediately recognize the right refreshments for the company that is dealing with the construction site works for the construction of the Syracuse – Gela motorway, both those concerning the cost of materials for the year …

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Syracuse- Gela, D’Anca – Turrisi (Filca Cisl): “Refreshments for the company to start immediately due to expensive materials or risk stoppage” appeared 2 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia .it».