Rehabilitation of Unit 6 in Antonio Maceo Thermoelectric Power Plant Boosts Electricity Supply in Santiago de Cuba

Rehabilitation of Unit 6 of the Antonio Maceo Thermoelectric Power Plant in Santiago de Cuba has been completed after eight months of work. The director of the company, Jesús Aguilar Hernández, highlighted the significance of this renovation in strengthening the electricity supply in the region. The plant is a crucial element in the National Electric System (SEN), with each unit having an installed capacity of 95 megawatts (MW). However, three of these units were only contributing 50 MW to the SEN, while Unit 5 generated 75 MW. The successful conclusion of the rehabilitation of Unit 6 is expected to improve the supply capacity in August when electricity demand tends to rise. The startup of Unit 6 began last Monday night, and the goal is to reach the generation of 90 MW, with the figure expected to be achieved throughout the week. The rehabilitation was carried out by brigades from the Power Plant Maintenance Company and the Antonio Maceo Power Plant itself. The project used domestically produced materials, highlighting the nation’s self-sufficiency. The completion of this rehabilitation positions Antonio Maceo as a vital element in the region’s energy infrastructure, providing better generation capacity and reinforcing the security of electricity supply during critical demand periods.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

