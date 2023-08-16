Saint Anthony Resident Wins $2 Million Texas Powerball Prize with Pocket Money

Resident of Saint Anthony Wins $2 Million Texas Powerball Prize at Local HEB

A resident of Saint Anthony, Texas, found luck in an unexpected place when he became the lucky winner of a $2 million prize from the Texas Powerball. The fortunate winner purchased the ticket at a HEB store with money he had found in his pocket.

According to local media reports, the winning lottery ticket was bought at a branch located in the city of the Álamo. The ticket contained the winning numbers 19, 21, 37, 50, 65, and 26, which were the same winning numbers from the drawing held on August 13th, as confirmed by the Texas Lottery.

The HEB store where the ticket was purchased is located at number 8219 on Marbach Road in San Antonio, Texas. It seems that luck is favoring this particular HEB branch, as another resident of San Antonio also won $1 million from a ticket he purchased at an HEB store on I-10 W on July 13th.

It’s not the first time a HEB store has played a role in distributing winning lottery tickets. On July 11th, a lucky individual purchased a winning ticket at a Houston branch. Additionally, in early March, a Texas Hill Country resident won the $1 million prize with a Scratch-Off ticket purchased from a HEB store in Dripping Springs.

To protect the winners’ anonymity, their identities have not been revealed. The Texas Powerball continues to bring joy and excitement to lottery enthusiasts across the state, and HEB stores seem to be at the center of some of these remarkable winning moments.