Reinhold Ranftl in Austria | Sport

Reinhold Ranftl does not return to Schalke from where he arrived in Austria on loan, but becomes a full member of the Austrian giants.

Vienna Austria, opponent from Banja Luka’s Borc in the second round of qualifications for the Conference League, she solved a very important question before the start of the new competitive season.

Right back Reinhold Ranftl, who played for the Austrian giants last season as a loan player from Schalke, is now a full member of the Generali Arena club. Namely, Austria bought out his contract with the club from Gelsenkirchen until the summer of 2024, so he will stay in the camp of Bečlja for the next three years.

“I am very happy that this transfer took place. Last season was incredible for me, Vienna became my second home. I still have a lot planned when it comes to Austria and I’m looking forward to new training sessions with the team and coaches“said 31-year-old Ranftl.

When it comes to arrivals to the club, winger Silva Kani arrived in Austria, coming from Bnei Yehuda, left back Hakim Genuš, who last season played for Austria Lustenau, against whom the Viennese played a barrage for placement on the European stage, and stopper Tin Plavotićformer Schalke junior.

“Purple” left stopper captain Lukas Mill, offensive midfielder Nikola Dovedan, who agreed to cooperate with the new German Bundesliga club Heidenheim, right back Georg Taigl, who is still without a club, and left back Doron Leidner, whose loan has expired, so he returns to Olympiakos.

By the way, the first European match between Borec and Austria will be played on July 27 in Vienna, while the second leg is seven days later in Banja Luka.

