Release of Suspected Cat Poisoner Pending Autopsy Results and Video Evidence from Camarero Hippodrome

Man Suspected of Poisoning Cats at Camarero Hippodrome Released Under Supervision of Lawyer

Authorities have decided to release a 50-year-old man, who is suspected of poisoning around 40 cats in the vicinity of the stables at the Camarero Hippodrome. The man was released under the supervision of his lawyer, while authorities await the results of the autopsy and footage from security cameras at the racetrack to determine if charges should be filed against him.

According to reports, the suspect, a resident of Canóvanas, was allegedly employed by the security company that operated at the racetrack. Concerned for the safety of their horses, equine owners reported the suspicious activities to the authorities.

The suspect’s lawyer conveyed his client’s feelings of sadness and distress about the arrest and subsequent events following his detention at a barracks.

The autopsy on the poisoned cats is expected to take around two weeks, as it will be carried out in the United States. Meanwhile, investigators are looking into the possibility of the cats being poisoned or attacked by another animal. Further analysis of the autopsy and footage will help shed light on the events surrounding the incident.

As the investigation continues, the community remains on high alert, hoping for swift justice regarding the alleged animal cruelty.

