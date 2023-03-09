Even almost three decades after the end of the war, not all remaining mines and other explosive devices in the country have been removed, and an additional problem could arise because the domestic authorities and donors are turning their backs on BiH due to negligence.

Source: MONDO archive

In the report on the work of the Commission for demining in BiH for the last year, it was stated that, according to the latest estimates, the area suspected to be dangerous for mines is 869.64 square kilometers, which is 1.69 percent of the territory of BiH.

“In addition to properly posted mine warning signs, due to the poor economic situation in the country, the population of Bosnia and Herzegovina knowingly enters suspicious risk areas, mainly due to the collection of firewood and the collection of secondary raw materials.” it was stated in the report of the aforementioned commission.

Saša Obradović, Director of the Center for Demining in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BHMAC), said that the process of demining in Bosnia and Herzegovina is proceeding slowly because no money has been allocated for these purposes from all levels of government in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“The money was promised during the drafting of the Mine Action Strategy for the period 2019 – 2025. Unfortunately, one person was killed by mines last year, when he lost his way and entered a minefield. We are marking minefields with all our capacities and the suffering of people and deminers has been reduced and increased inspection control,” Obradović told “Glas Srpska”.

He emphasized that the revision of the Mine Action Strategy will follow this year.

“I also hope that all levels of government in Bosnia and Herzegovina will understand that with joint efforts we need to demine and remove mines from the area of ​​Srpska, FBiH and Brčko, because donors are slowly turning to Ukraine, Syria and other countries. I am afraid that Bosnia and Herzegovina will to be forgotten by donors”, said Obradović.

There is also a fear that BiH could, if the Council of Ministers and the Parliament of BiH do not verify the agreement on 10 million euros that were promised in front of the European Commission, be left without that money.

“That amount of money is enough for demining for two years. These are matters on which politicians must agree on how to allocate money for demining in BiH, because donors are slowly withdrawing from the country, and suspicious areas under mines remain.” emphasized Obradović.

When it comes to the Mine Action Strategy 2019 – 2025, Obradović added that the extension of the validity of that document until 2027 was approved.

“This year in the audit will give us clear indicators of which year in the future by when the demining process should be completed. Many factors influence this process, which is dangerous and difficult because there is no ear for demining and helping the population that is more than 25 years living next to minefields”concluded Obradović.

Law

Saša Obradović said that the BiH Demining Law has been in force since 2002.

“That law is not yet aligned with European legislation and other regulations that apply in BiH. Two or three years ago, we asked for that law to be changed in order to give deminers a benefited working experience and to raise the quality level of the Mine Removal Center in BiH.” stated Obradović.

(Voice of Srpska)