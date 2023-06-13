Remains of victims found at scene of U.S. interstate highway collapse: Pennsylvania enters state of disaster – yqqlm

State of Pennsylvania declares state of disaster

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-06-13

CCTV news client reported that on June 12, local time, the Pennsylvania government held a press conference to introduce the situation of the fuel tanker accident that occurred on Interstate 95 near Philadelphia the day before.

The Pennsylvania State Police confirmed that the remains of the victims were found at the scene of the tanker accident and have been sent to a nearby hospital for confirmation. It has not yet been confirmed whether the specific casualties and whether the remains belonged to the driver of the tanker. Rescue work is still ongoing.

The governor of Pennsylvania declared the state of disaster at the press conference in order to mobilize federal funds for road repair work and so on.

On the 11th local time, a fuel tanker caught fire on the elevated section of Interstate 95 near Philadelphia in the United States, causing part of the interstate to collapse. The tanker involved in the crash contained 8,500 gallons of gasoline.