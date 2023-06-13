Home » Remains of victims found at scene of U.S. interstate highway collapse: Pennsylvania enters state of disaster – yqqlm
World

Remains of victims found at scene of U.S. interstate highway collapse: Pennsylvania enters state of disaster – yqqlm

by admin

State of Pennsylvania declares state of disaster

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-06-13 07:46

CCTV news client reported that on June 12, local time, the Pennsylvania government held a press conference to introduce the situation of the fuel tanker accident that occurred on Interstate 95 near Philadelphia the day before.

The Pennsylvania State Police confirmed that the remains of the victims were found at the scene of the tanker accident and have been sent to a nearby hospital for confirmation. It has not yet been confirmed whether the specific casualties and whether the remains belonged to the driver of the tanker. Rescue work is still ongoing.

The governor of Pennsylvania declared the state of disaster at the press conference in order to mobilize federal funds for road repair work and so on.

On the 11th local time, a fuel tanker caught fire on the elevated section of Interstate 95 near Philadelphia in the United States, causing part of the interstate to collapse. The tanker involved in the crash contained 8,500 gallons of gasoline.

See also  Antonio Conte responded to Richardson | Sport

You may also like

Prigozhin rebels against Shoigu’s orders: “He’s just a...

“For me Berlusconi is a dear person, a...

Daily horoscope June 13, 2023 | Fun

Are red, yellow or green apples healthier |...

Forest fires in Kazakhstan kill many

Palermo, the point on the transfer market: Lucioni...

Giulia Tramontano, funeral celebrated in Sant’Antimo – 2...

Daughter of Nikola Jokić Ognjen | Sports

Berlusconi: How the controversial ex-PM changed Italy –...

Nikola Pilić on Novak Djokovic and Mats Vilander...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy