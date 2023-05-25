Remedy Reveals Alan Wake 2 Gameplay, Arrives October 17th

Among the many trailers released tonight, the long-awaited one has also found space gameplay reveal Of Alan Wake 2with a trailer in which Remedy Entertainment shows us a terrifying and graphically superlative title, undoubtedly one of the titles to keep an eye on this year.

Yes, this year, because the Finnish house has revealed that game will arrive on October 17th. Great news for everyone who has been waiting for it!

We leave you with the splendid trailer: enjoy!