RENAULT TRUCK A new T 480 Turbo Compound joins the Good Truck – Companies fleet

Good Truck, the largest food transport cooperative in Italy, has its headquarters in Anzola dell’Emilia (BO) and specializes in offering logistics and transport solutions between central and northern Italy, in the agri-food sector. It can count on a fleet of 500 vehicles including trucks, tractors and semi-trailers.

Renault Trucks T 480 Turbo Compound represents the latest purchase by the transport company, which adds a highly innovative vehicle to its fleet. In fact, thanks to latest generation technologies and dedicated services, this new vehicle allows fuel savings of up to 10%.

The availability and professionalism of the Renault Trucks Sicamion dealership in Faenza also played an important role in choosing the product, which provided support and qualified advice in presenting the product and the new technologies of the transalpine brand.

The Good Truck Società Cooperativa was born in May 2021, following the merger between two important and historic companies in the logistics and agri-food transport sector: the CTA (Food Transport Cooperative) and the CTL (Milk Transport Cooperative).

The name Good Truck is the result of a reflection and a vision of the market, which has been experiencing continuous improvement and evolution in recent years. “This future-oriented perspective inspired the choice of the name in order to represent the corporate identity, emphasizing the commitment to provide a high quality service that meets constantly changing needs and demands, offering solutions that are never standardized but that they are always studied according to the precise needs and requests of the customer”, explains Ignazio Giuliana, the Cooperative’s Vehicle Fleet Management and Purchasing Manager.