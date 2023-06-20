Home » Report from lawless oceans/10. Freedom or death: in the Mediterranean the tug of war between NGOs and the Libyan coastguard
Finish your 10-part journey across lawless oceans. Ten videos signed byOutlaw Ocean Projectthe NGO founded by the American Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Ian Urbina (@ian_urbina) who investigates crimes that take place on the high seas. A world populated by pirates, slavers and profiteers of various kinds. A world in which there is no clear and unambiguous law and crimes, even the most atrocious, are often committed with total impunity. Ian Urbina guides us to discover some episodes he came across over the course of 10 years of activity. Facts often gruesome for their rawness, of which the general public has never become aware.

An almost daily battle takes place in international waters between the African and European coasts.

Ian Urbina explains how the European Union is trying to stem the flow of migrants creating a shadow immigration system that captures migrants before they reach the open sea and sends them back to Libyan detention centers run by militias. This documentary, shot on board a ship of Doctors Without Borders, recounts the desperate race between humanitarian NGOs and the Libyan Coast Guard to reach ships overflowing with migrants in the Mediterranean. Whoever wins determines the fate of the passengers inside.

