Reseña de Colectivo Hostel “12/12/12” (2023)

We met Guillermo Mutiloa more than a decade ago in that unique and promising, but short-lived, duo that he formed with his partner Helen under the name Wilhelm & The Dancing Animals. In addition to also being part of Old and bearded, Belize o PAPE, Guillermo Since 2018, it has had a recording, production and rehearsal studio in the Navarrese capital, MOTUmúsica, where many of the most creative groups and artists from that rock, fine, cosmopolitan and underground Pamplona scene have passed through, to which so many times We have fallen exhausted and made reference.

Now Guillermo, who lives in Irurtzun, a town twenty kilometers from Iruña with just over two thousand inhabitants, has had the happy idea of ​​bringing together twelve of those musicians with twelve songs on a twelve-inch, so the generic title almost came given. The peculiarity of the project, supported by the Government of Navarra, consists in making these artists forget their electric and urban component so that that other rural, traditional and/or folkloric side could come out, which the one who has lived the least, or at least touched, at some point in his life or that of his closest family. And all this under the heading of Colectivo Hostel (Inn, hostel), while acting as an accomplice PrOtOcOlectivO, as promoter and curator of the project. These popular songs with peasant roots, in all cases have the particular touch of their creators and a contemporary patina and shine that connects perfectly with the work of people like Lorena Alvarez, the Cubero brothers or even Lidia Damunt or Nacho Vegas (when it gets like this), among many others of a more local nature.

“I will sing so as not to cry” begins his own Wilhelm the album, accompanied only by guitar, percussion and charango (acquired in Peru) in “Laga”, a happy and contagious trova to sing in the tavern, sober or not (rather not). “How I Remember” is nostalgic, dreamy and warm with Ama it It’s torn Koskoshcawhile Gorka Beunza of Gap shines between shadows in double voice with Andrea Buenavista in “You Count the Bards.” Department of Herrera of Manes dares with something similar to an electronic lullaby in Basque, “Ipar haizeak”, which samples beautiful ancestral voices. “Chomeca con mi” Pablo Villafranca (Curls, Tremendous Turpentine) introduces humor and party, “A la bo a la bea” by Piñita de Kokoshka It begins calmly before the percussion, bass, trumpet and exalted choruses take a predominant position. Cristina Aranguren of Juarez he opts for the lyrical and melancholic “En lo alto shines”, Samuel Evora “The Guest” of Ex boyfriends he indulges in revelry as he seeks peace in the vitriolic “Veneno,” while his companion Juan del Puente surrounds the melodic and dreamy “There will be a place” with nebula and airy choirs.

“They brought the water to the valley, they brought the valley to the water” they intone Javi Arnárez y German Ucar of PAPE in “Sunken People,” who would not disdain Mercedes Sosa or Atahualpa Yupanki. German Carrascoca in “M&I” (the initials of his daughters) he sings “With those brown eyes, don’t cry anymore, don’t cry anymore…”, with voices like Vainica Doble and a flavor of genuine popular songbook, to close the album in Catalan the waspinstalled in Garralda, with “It dawns and grows”, an explicit look at an excursion to nowhere, “Today there will be no rush, today there will be no wifi, no facebook or twitter.”

12|12|12 by Colectivo Accommodation