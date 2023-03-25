Home World Resident Evil 4 Remake: an Italian speedrunner finished it in 2 and a half hours
Resident Evil 4 Remake: an Italian speedrunner finished it in 2 and a half hours

Resident Evil 4 Remake: an Italian speedrunner finished it in 2 and a half hours

Resident Evil 4 Remake is available on PC and consoles from today but the speedrunners are already busy to complete it with the best time possible and on the net it is already possible to find some really impressive times. The current World Record was made by speedrunner italiano Dominicwho completed Leon S. Kennedy’s (dis)adventure in 2 hours, 30 minutes and 41 seconds.

You can view the video of his feat in the player below. Just to show how exceptional this result is, keep in mind that according to the estimates of the portal How Long to Beat it takes about 15 and a half hours to get to the end credits of Capcom’s survival horror, while the “Sprinter” silver trophy requires complete it in less than 8 hours.

Clearly we are only at the beginning, as Resident Evil 4 Remake has only been available in stores for a few hours. Of course in the future speedrunners will further lower their times by perfecting their strategies and movements. And maybe in the meantime, glitches will also be discovered that allow you to skip entire sections at the same time, further shortening everything.

Staying on the subject, today Capcom announced the release date of the free Resident Evil 4 Remake Mercenaries DLC.

