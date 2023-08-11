Residents and tourists throw themselves into the sea to escape the flames of the Hawaiian fires – Corriere TV

The death toll rose to 55 as the historic city of Lahaina nearly wiped out

The death toll from the fires ravaging Hawaii rises to 55. A number that risks getting worse by the hour. Fires engulfed homes, businesses and even boats on the island of Maui and nearly wiped out the historic city of Lahaina, the former capital of the Kingdom of Hawaii in the 19th century. The video shows the dramatic moment in which tourists and residents jump into the water to escape the flames. “What we saw was probably the largest natural disaster in the history of the state of Hawaii,” said Hawaii Governor Josh Green.

August 11, 2023 – Updated August 11, 2023, 7:18 pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

