Review of Julen’s album “Vihotzera gilza” (2023)

They are not new songs and they are certainly not a reflection of what is being created today Christmas After the lesson “Key to the Heart” the disk The debut album of the Eibar native is a four-song work and he has taken care of everything with great care in this project cooked on a small fire.

Trikiti created the first song of this album, ‘Ixilduak’, in 2019 while traveling around the world. In the first period, he used it to close the album, even though we first met him as a single. It is composed using trikitixa, the mutilation it creates in the harmony should be taken for granted, but, like the other four songs, it is a song that rises from the bottom, which was presented accompanied by a stylish video clip.

In the melodies, Julen seeks to highlight his voice in the song, but he has given presence to the other elements in a fine way. All the elements are perfectly balanced in the album, giving due importance to harmony and rhythms. He has a special timbre in the way the Eibar people sing, and he knows how to get the juice out of it.

Oddly enough, everything is recorded on location and not in a professional studio. Eñaut Gaztañaga later mixed everything up, but Julen himself was also there, to see that what he wanted was really transmitted, and the mix was complete.

It is evident in the creation that they are the first songs, that it is the first album, especially because the songs have structures placed on the tip of the nose, as the song ‘Ionosfera’ has been prominent. It has a bit of Ryhtm & Blues and sometimes the drums steal a beat from us in the rhythm. Small things, but these details often make a song special.

He also dared to speak Spanish in the song ‘Víctimas del bien’. This song has an interesting chorus and all the vocals are done by Julen himself on the album, although in the live performances the musicians will be responsible for backing up and singing.

On the other hand, the album opens with the funky touch ‘In the protection of the song’. It has a strange intro and as Leturiondo himself says, “I wanted a rather unique or specific sound, I couldn’t get that with the synthesizer.” Well, the sound of a drum cymbal is inverted and placed on an F note.’ A fine explorer, a musician from Eibar.

The costumes, the lighting design, the illustrations for the album, the video clips… In addition to the sound aesthetics, he has also taken great care of his image and you only have to look at his social networks (@its_julen) to realize that this is the case. On August 16th there will be an opportunity to see it live at the kiosk on the Boulevard in Donostia, but for the rest, they are focused on a project they have in mind for 2024. These songs are made in 2020 and 2021, but he has announced that this is not Julen, who is currently working at his house, and something different, more electronic, announced the native of Eibar. We’ll see what path it takes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

