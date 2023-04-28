Richard Sharp, the BBC president has resigned: here’s why

LONDON. The president of the BBC, Richard Sharp, has announced his resignation after an inquiry revealed his involvement in a loan obtained by former Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The BBC reports it. A conflict of interest emerged in his appointment in 2021 and supported by the then prime minister.

“I feel this matter could be a distraction from the broadcaster’s business if I were to stay in office to the end of my term,” said Sharp, a former banker, lender to the Conservatives, as well as Johnson’s personal friend and loan facilitator. to the former prime minister before the latter had him designated at the top of state radio and television. According to the report published today following an investigation into the matter, a violation of the rules on public appointments was found. The role played by the former banker who helped Boris to obtain a loan of 800,000 pounds (906,000 euros) has emerged – money that the former Tory leader needed to cover family debts – by putting him in touch with an “old friend”, the man Canadian businessman Sam Blyth, incidentally a distant cousin of BoJo. Claiming an “involuntary” violation, Sharp said that with the decision to step aside he wanted to put “the interests of the BBC first”. His resignation will be effective at the end of June. Culture Minister Lucy Frazer said she “understands and respects” Sharp’s decision.