Imolese-Rimini: the away format stadium question

The not-so-exciting moment of the team from Rimini continues, which within the friendly walls has not yet achieved even a victory in this second round, and even away from home it is not that things go as the square would dream, but despite everything the position in the standings remains good, as well as the chances of playing the playoffs.

The right occasion for Rimini could be the away match in nearby Imola, whose local team finds itself in full fight for the playouts and also at the corporate level, various problems have been dragging on for some time which have led to the penalty of two points in the standings. to be discounted in this championship.

In any case, this umpteenth Romagna derby in Group B of Serie C manages to attract a decent audience in the Imolese ranks, more calm and staid in the central grandstand, more boisterous and passionate in the open sector, where the boys who meet behind the banner of the Irreducible they do their best to incite the rossoblù formation. When the teams enter the field, their sector is tinged with the social colors thanks to a large flag and various smoke bombs, in addition to the usual large flags that always accompany this fan base. Which, it must be admitted, has grown a lot in recent years both in terms of quantity and quality, and just having managed to continuously extend their presence away from home is one of the reasons which, in addition to their pride, attests to this leap forward .

On the opposite side, on the host front, the boys from Curva East of Rimini are noted for the use of various red and white flags that greet the entry of the teams into the field. In the last period the stadium issue continues to hold court in the city, offered and adapted to host a concert by Vasco Rossi but whose age-old possibility of bringing the East side closer to the field, as it was in the past, does not appear in the plans of the current municipal administration. Hence the continuation of this campaign of scathing banners addressed personally to the Mayor, Jamil Sadegholvaad, and aimed precisely at keeping attention high on the issue and on the fans’ request for a better location.

Over the ninety minutes the performance by both fans was good, the hosts were more colorful at the start of the game, lots of slaps for them, flags waving and scarves, in short, they do it and they do it very well. In the host sector, however, the people of Rimini, in addition to the one addressed to the Mayor, dedicate another banner of solidarity to one of their associates who is going through a difficult period of health.

As far as the match on the field is concerned, a good Rimini starts off on the right foot on the field, taking the lead in the first half, only to be joined by Imolese on a regular basis without being able to react anymore. A point that is certainly better accepted by the home crowd, while the red and white players come out among the boos as they leave the pitch.

Gilberto Poggi