Home » RIDE 5 reveals Career Mode
World

RIDE 5 reveals Career Mode

by admin
RIDE 5 reveals Career Mode

Milestone returns to show the new two-wheeled racer RIDE 5expected for the August 24thwith a trailer that reveals the Career mode.

This mode allows you to progress by reaching low scores rather than always winning, offering a challenge that is accessible to all skill levels. Players can choose between time-based or single-lap qualifying, with penalties for mistakes. The longevity of the game is then guaranteed thanks to the Race Creator, which allows you to create customized races, and to the Endurance competitions, which can last from 20 minutes to 24 hours.

Career mode will offer us new bikes as a reward for tackling increasingly difficult challenges, which we will be able to customize and improve. We will also find i Rivals, opponents with a history and distinctive characteristics, which offer an additional challenge and are intertwined with our career. Our headquarters will evolve based on our position in the world ranking, offering new locations and team members. With an estimated duration of about 50 hoursthe career mode of RIDE 5 promises an addictive and long-lasting experience for gamers.

We leave you with the trailer.

See also  The Taliban control the Afghan presidential palace, Trump bombards Biden and calls for his resignation jqknews

You may also like

Sweden, after the Koran it will now be...

Here is the first photo of Prigozhin after...

Rome, official Kristensen: ‘Proud to join this club’

Norwegian Citizen Expelled from Colombia After Assaulting Airport...

Low Festival shares the schedules of this edition

New funky stage at the Fresh Wave festival...

Diet of Novak Djokovic | Magazine

the report of the afternoon session

Stalker runs over a carabiniere, his colleague shoots...

WHY IS THE KEY IN BIH? Is there...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy