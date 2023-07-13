RIDE 5 reveals Career Mode

Milestone returns to show the new two-wheeled racer RIDE 5expected for the August 24thwith a trailer that reveals the Career mode.

This mode allows you to progress by reaching low scores rather than always winning, offering a challenge that is accessible to all skill levels. Players can choose between time-based or single-lap qualifying, with penalties for mistakes. The longevity of the game is then guaranteed thanks to the Race Creator, which allows you to create customized races, and to the Endurance competitions, which can last from 20 minutes to 24 hours.

Career mode will offer us new bikes as a reward for tackling increasingly difficult challenges, which we will be able to customize and improve. We will also find i Rivals, opponents with a history and distinctive characteristics, which offer an additional challenge and are intertwined with our career. Our headquarters will evolve based on our position in the world ranking, offering new locations and team members. With an estimated duration of about 50 hoursthe career mode of RIDE 5 promises an addictive and long-lasting experience for gamers.

We leave you with the trailer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

