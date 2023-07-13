Why artificial intelligence is threatened with real trouble

The law firm Clarkson from California accuses OpenAI of massive violations of copyright and the privacy of millions of Americans. The company used data from the Internet without permission to train the ChatGPT language model. This is forbidden – and questionable. “When we talk about the scope of consumers whose data is being used to enhance these artificial intelligence language models, it’s important to remember that they are often minors,” said Tracey Cowan, partner at Clarkson. “Her personal information, including details of her life, geolocation data and photos, were all used as training data for OpenAI’s products. We cannot allow these gross corporate practices to continue unchallenged, if only to protect our children from the mass exploitation we are already witnessing online.”

