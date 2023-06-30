Riots in France, Macron: ‘Parents should keep their kids at home’

The meeting of the crisis cell at the Elysée, around President Emmanuel Macron, ended without the announcement of a state of emergency. The president called the riot “an unacceptable manipulation of the death of a teenager” and announced a greater deployment of the forces of order in the streets “to contain the violence”.

Macron then launched an appeal “to all parents, fathers and mothers of families to be responsible”. The head of state recalled that “a third of those arrested last night are young people, or even very young. It is the parents’ responsibility to keep them at home“.

The French president then slammed social media stating who “play a considerable role in latter-day movements”. And he cites TikTok and Snapchat, where “violent rallies were staged”. “In the next few hours – he added – we will take various provisions” to organize “the withdrawal of the most at risk content” connected to the platforms and to “have the identity of those who use social networks to launch appeals for disorder or exacerbate violence”.

France, Macron: ‘This is just exploiting the death of a young man’

Emmanuel Macron had left the European Council to return to Paris, to chair a new meeting of the interministerial crisis unit convened after the third night of violence in France following the death of 17-year-old Nahel, killed in Nanterre by a policeman.

Buses and trams stopped at 9pm in Ile-de-France until further notice All buses and trams will be shut down at 9pm at the latest “every night until further notice” in the Ile-de-France region, the Paris region at the epicenter of the country’s ongoing unrest. This was communicated by the local authority responsible for the organization of transport, Idmf, explaining that it is a measure taken “for the safety of agents and travellers”.

The state of emergency is no longer excluded The option of establishing a state of emergency in France for the banlieue revolt is no longer excluded. When asked about the issue, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said this morning that “all hypotheses” are being examined to restore “republican order”.

The Minister of the InteriorGérald Darmanin, asked the prefects today of stop buses and trams throughout France from 9pm, after 3 nights of urban violence in the country over the death of young Nahel. The minister asked the prefects to “systematically adopt measures to ban the sale and transport” of rockets and pyrotechnic material, petrol cans, acids and flammable and chemical products.

The detainees in the night rise to 875 French police arrested 875 people overnight following unrest across the country. About half of the arrests were made in the Paris region, the interior ministry said. There are 492 damaged buildings, 2,000 vehicles set on fire and 3,880 fires, according to figures released by President Emmanuel Macron at the opening of the meeting of the inter-ministerial crisis cell underway at the Elysée.

L’Her calls on France to “seriously address the serious problems of racism and social discrimination within the forces of order”. This was stated by Ravina Shamdasani, spokesman for the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, at a press conference in Geneva, regarding the death of the teenager from Nanterre at the hands of the police.

The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, will hold a city unity meeting at 09:00, according to Le Parisien quoted by the BBC. The French capital was hit hard by last night’s looting and rioting, and there are disruptions to public transport this morning.

Macron will chair a new meeting of the interministerial crisis unit at 1pm in Paris, for the second time in two days, following a third night of violence in France following the death of a teenager shot by a police officer. The Elysee announced it. The head of state, who has been in Brussels since yesterday for a European summit, may therefore have to shorten his presence and return earlier if the works in the capital of the European institutions are not closed in time. He should hold a press conference before leaving the EU Council.

Riots also in central Paris in the wake of protests over the death of Nahel, the young man killed by a policeman in Nanterre. At least a hundred people with their faces covered by balaclavas looted the shops of the Les Halles shopping centre, in the center of the capital, tonight. Serious damage was recorded especially in the Nike store. Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin announced that “systematic intervention instructions have been given to the police, who have already made more than 100 arrests”.

The policeman who killed 17-year-old Nahel with a shot from his service weapon two days ago in Nanterre is “devastated” and asks the young man’s “forgiveness”. The lawyer of the now imprisoned agent, Laurent-Franck Lienard told BFM TV. “He – added the lawyer – doesn’t get up in the morning to kill people. He didn’t want to kill”.

