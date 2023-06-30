Home » Austria’s show jumping team qualified for the EEF final
Austria’s show jumping team qualified for the EEF final

Austria’s show jumping team qualified for the final of the EEF, the second league in the Nations Cup, at the home tournament in Ebreichsdorf. Katharina Rhomberg, Stefan Eder, Marianne Schindele and Alessandra Reich took fourth place in the CSIO3* show jumping competition on Friday and thus secured the ticket for the final in September in Warsaw. There, the red-white-red team is aiming for promotion to the first division.

Rhomberg shot clean twice on Cuma, Eder (Condaro) had one penalty, Schindele (Acoustik Solo du Baloubet), who replaced Gerfried Puck, three. Reich (Oeli R) was the discarded result in both rounds. This resulted in 16 fault points, with one and a half seconds, third place was just missed.

“My horse jumped really well. I’ve been riding him for three years, now everything is slowly working well, it’s getting better and better,” explained Rhomberg in an ORF interview and was pleased that one of the five tickets for the final was won. “The main goal was that we qualify for Warsaw, we did that,” said Rhomberg.

The Netherlands (12 penalties) won ahead of Ukraine (13) and Switzerland (16). The Italians, who were leading at half time, missed a top five place with the last rider and are only spectators after sixth place in Warsaw.

