by admin
IVREA

Second victory in the championship of Montalto Dora, in the women’s series C group A, while in the same group Vol-Ley Volpiano still suffers a setback. In the seventh first leg Montalto Dora of coach Massimo Cazzulo conquers the parquet of Cambiano, overcoming Involley at the tie break.

Marella Getto and teammates win the first set 16-25, then the match becomes more hard-fought, with the landlords managing to bring equality back on the pitch by winning the second set 26-24. Montalto Dora is still ahead in the third fraction, won by the Ivrea players 23-25, before the new success by Involley 25-18, while the Canavese players win at the tie break 17-19. Nothing to do instead for Vol-Ley Volpiano, beaten away to Nichelino 3-0 by Sangone.

Coach Luca Rossini’s team fights, but loses the first set 25-23, the second 25-16 and the third 28-26, thus still remaining 0 points, while Montalto with the two brought home by Cambiano, rises to odds 6. Going down to the women’s D series, victories only for Fortitudo Chivasso and Samone, respectively in group A and D, while both Canavese Ivrea and Calton are defeated, both in D. Fortitudo Chivasso beat Scurato Novara 2-3 away. Victory of the first set 23-25, then knockout in the second 25-23. The Novaresi go ahead 25-16 and the Chivassesi get a new tie (29-27), who then win the tie break 7-15.

Another success after 5 sets, the one obtained by Samone, the first in the championship, against Leinì at home, with partials that read: 25-22, 14-25, 25-18, 22-25 and 15-10. Ko both Canavese Ivrea volley, beaten 3-0 by Teamvolley Lessona (25-16, 25-6, 25-17), and Basso Canavese Calton away with Virtus Biella 3-2 (25-12, 29-27, 17-25, 19-25, 15-12). In the men’s field, Montanaro won 3-0 at home against Pavic (25-16, 25-17, 25-19), while both Borgofranco and Alto Canavese were defeated, both in the tie break. The former from Busca (25-22, 23-25, 20-25, 25-21, 15-10), while the Alto Canavesans from Olimpia Aosta (16-25, 22-25, 25-23, 25-19, 8-15).

