A footballer of Serbian origin could see for himself what it looks like when the best in the world play football.

At one time, the Netherlands and Serbia fought for Rišair Živković, a once talented winger, but the offensive player of Serbian origin has a career during which he did not realize his potential. Now he has decided to choose a new national team, so during the March break for the national teams, he makes his first appearances for Curaçao, the Caribbean country that played against Argentina last night. Zivkovic wanted to beat Messi, but…

Lionel played on the field, scored a hat-trick and led the current world champion to a very convincing victory – 7:0! By halftime, the Argentines scored five goals, and the best soccer player of all time hit the net three times before the break. in addition to three goals, the PSG player also had an assist for Argnetina’s fourth goal, while in the rest of the match he left it to Angela Di Maria to take the penalty and thus score the sixth goal of the match.

Goals for Argentina in this match were scored by Lionel Messi, Nico Gonzalez, Messi, Enzo Fernandez, Messi, Angel di Maria and Gonzalo Montiel. See all the goals from the match that was played in the Argentinian city of Santiago del Estero:



Convincing victory of the world champions. Izvor: Youtube/Public Television/printscreen

We remind you that Rišairo Živković was born out of a mixed marriage and for years there was talk about the national team for which he would play. At one time he was one of the most talented players in the Netherlands, where he played for Groningen and Ajax, but he did not do so well in senior football. After loans to smaller Dutch teams, and a career in Belgium, China and England, Živković arrived at Crvena zvezda, where he did not leave a deep mark.

He wore the jersey of the Serbian team for only one season and scored a goal and an assist in 14 games played. After the infamous episode in Belgrade, he returned to the Netherlands, signed for Emmen and partially found his old form. He scored three league goals this season, and one of them earned his team a point against the famous Ajax.