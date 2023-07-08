Rising Temps: Coping with the Recent Surge in High Temperature Records

High temperature records have been frequently set in many places around the world recently, raising concerns about the impact of climate change. In China, temperatures have exceeded 40°C in several locations, breaking historical records. Globally, the average surface temperature on July 3 and 4 has set new records, according to data from the National Environmental Forecasting Center of the United States.

The World Meteorological Organization has announced that El Niño conditions have formed in the tropical Pacific Ocean for the first time in seven years. This phenomenon is expected to further raise temperatures worldwide, and there is a high probability of record-setting extreme high temperatures in the next five years. Governments are advised to prepare for the impact of this climate event.

To understand the El Niño phenomenon and its effects on the global climate, experts were interviewed. Zhou Bing, Chief Expert of Climate Services of the National Climate Center, explained that El Niño is an abnormal warming that occurs on the surface of the equatorial central and eastern Pacific Ocean. When the sea surface temperature in the key area of monitoring reaches or exceeds the climate average by 0.5°C for five consecutive months, it enters the El Niño state. El Niño is characterized by warm water in the central and eastern Pacific, which triggers a series of climate anomalies globally.

El Niño has significant implications for the global climate. It can raise average global temperatures and lead to extreme weather events such as high temperatures, droughts, and heavy rainfall in the tropical Pacific Ocean and adjacent areas. In China, El Niño is associated with higher temperatures in certain regions and less precipitation in the northern monsoon region, leading to droughts. It also impacts winter temperatures, causing “warm winter” phenomena.

Regarding the trend of extreme weather events in the context of global warming, Zhou Bing stated that extreme high temperatures have become more frequent in the past 20 years. Heatwaves have occurred worldwide, resulting in numerous deaths and severe impacts on public health. Climate change is leading to a hotter, drier, and wetter future, with extreme high temperatures becoming the “new normal.” Additionally, high temperatures are starting earlier, lasting longer, and ending later. Human activities, especially greenhouse gas emissions, are not only responsible for climate warming but also increase the probability of extreme weather events.

While high temperatures and intense heat will occur frequently in the future, it does not necessarily mean that every year will be hotter than the previous one. Variability in temperature must be considered, and the long-term trend of global warming requires proactive measures to mitigate its effects.

In conclusion, the world is experiencing frequent high temperature records, fueled by the formation of El Niño. This phenomenon impacts global climates, leading to extreme weather events and raising concerns about the future. Governments and societies must prepare and adapt to the changing climate patterns to ensure the well-being of their populations.

