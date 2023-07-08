Exploring Wuyishan National Park: A Visual Journey of Man-Nature Coexistence

Follow the Aerial Camera into Wuyishan National Park to Witness the Beauty of Man and Nature Coexisting

CCTV news: In 2021, China officially declared Sanjiangyuan, Giant Panda, Siberian Tiger and Leopard, Hainan Tropical Rainforest, and Wuyi Mountain as the first batch of national parks. The establishment of these parks is crucial for ecological security. Starting from July 7th, the series of reports titled “Beautiful China · Summer View” takes viewers on a journey into these national parks to witness the practical outcomes of promoting green development and the harmonious coexistence of man and nature. Today, we explore Wuyishan National Park together.

Wuyishan National Park spans across Fujian and Jiangxi provinces, encompassing a total area of 1,280 square kilometers. It is the only national park in China that holds the titles of both a world biosphere reserve and a world cultural and natural heritage site.

Wuyishan National Park is a vital area for global biodiversity conservation, boasting 210.7 square kilometers of untouched primary forest vegetation. It represents the most complete, typical, and largest mid-subtropical forest ecosystem at its latitude in the world. The park is hailed as the “kingdom of snakes,” “world of insects,” “paradise of birds,” and “origin of biological model specimens in the world” by both Chinese and foreign biologists. Its unique natural landscape is both dangerous and magnificent.

Now, let’s embark on a journey through Wuyishan National Park.

The mountains and rivers of Wuyi are awe-inspiring, with picturesque peaks and valleys. Nature has crafted a typical and distinct Danxia landform here, comprising streams, springs, peaks, rocks, caves, and other captivating scenery. The Jiuqu River originates from steep peaks and deep valleys, winding through the valley for dozens of miles. The river’s meandering path is accompanied by stunning landscapes on both sides, creating a natural masterpiece of “three or three beautiful waters as clear as jade, and six or six strange peaks and emerald green sky.”

Besides its breathtaking scenery, Wuyi Mountain also boasts a rich history and culture. One notable site is Zhuxi Garden, also known as Wuyi Jingshe, located on the bank of the Jiuqu River. Over 800 years ago, Zhu Xi, a prominent Confucian philosopher, gave lectures and wrote books in this serene garden. Described in his work “Nine Quzhao Songs,” Wuyi Mountain was depicted as “high in clouds and deep in air, long in misty rain and dark in the forest.” The gentle breeze and the sound of books symbolize the intellectual environment Zhu Xi fostered at the time. His promotion of Neo-Confucianism, centered around “investigating things, extending knowledge, sincerity, righteousness, self-cultivation, family harmony, state governance, and peace of the world,” significantly enriched the essence of Chinese traditional culture.

Accompanying the camera, we arrive at the ecological tea garden within Wuyishan National Park. Wuyi Mountain is the birthplace of oolong and black tea, and summer serves as a season for tea gardens to rejuvenate. Since the establishment of Wuyishan National Park, the construction and management of tea mountains have become crucial aspects of ecological protection. Local tea farmers have adopted intercropping techniques, planting soybeans and rapeseed among tea trees. This practice not only suppresses weeds and preserves soil nutrients but also enhances the tea’s quality. Over the past few years, ecological tea gardens have transformed from scattered patches to extensive clusters, radiating across different areas and covering an area of 130,000 mu (approximately 8,666 hectares).

Wuyishan National Park stands as a prime example of harmonious coexistence between man and nature. Its remarkable biodiversity, awe-inspiring landscapes, and rich cultural heritage make it a treasure that must be preserved and cherished by present and future generations.