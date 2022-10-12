On the afternoon of October 11, the Civil Affairs Bureau held a series of press conferences on the theme of “Hebi This Decade”. The main responsible comrades of the Civil Affairs Bureau and relevant responsible comrades focused on the theme of “building people’s livelihood and well-being, and consolidating the foundation for the people”, and introduced that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the entire civil affairs system has thoroughly implemented Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics. The remarkable achievements in the development of various economic and social undertakings, the historical changes that have taken place, and the vivid practice of continuous struggle in the new journey of building a modernized Fumei Crane City, and answering questions from the media.

Wang Yin, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Director of the Civil Affairs Bureau, said in the theme release that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the entire civil affairs system has been focusing on the center and serving the overall situation, firmly establishing the work concept of “civil administration for the people, civil administration for the people”, and insisting on “raising standards and expanding In accordance with the work theme of “face, reform and innovation, collaborative co-governance, strengthening the foundation and consolidating the foundation”, the work was carried out in an overall manner, and the predetermined goals and tasks were successfully completed, which laid a solid foundation for the high-quality development of civil affairs and achieved remarkable results.

In the past ten years, the Civil Affairs Bureau has focused on social needs and further improved the level of elderly care services. Over the past ten years, our city has gradually achieved full coverage of street and community elderly care service facilities, built 30 street comprehensive elderly care service centers, 231 community day care centers, and 5 county-level poverty-stricken support service institutions have all been completed and put into use. The “Zhong” elderly care service circle has completed the aging-appropriate transformation of 1,000 elderly families with special difficulties. After being selected as the fourth batch of pilot cities for the reform of community-based home-based care services in the country, it has made every effort to create a “1+7+N+M” smart care model, realizing full coverage of the four-level elderly care service information platform at city, county, street, and residence, providing the elderly with full coverage. “Order-style” elderly care services. The old-age allowance system for the elderly over the age of 80 has been implemented, and a total of 137 million yuan of old-age allowances have been issued, benefiting 27,000 elderly people. Hebi’s pension work continues to be at the forefront of the province, taking the lead in realizing full coverage of home and community pension service facilities. It has been notified and commended by the Provincial Pension Joint Conference Office and the Provincial Department of Civil Affairs for many times, and has been highly praised by the main leaders of the Provincial Party Committee. Our city’s “intelligence adds wings to increase momentum, health care innovation adds vitality” smart pension reform pilot experience was selected as a national excellent case, and our city was selected as a pilot city for the national home and community basic pension service improvement action project, both of which are the only ones in the province.

In the past ten years, the Civil Affairs Bureau has continuously improved the bottom line guarantee policy for the needy people, and earnestly guarded the bottom line of people’s livelihood. Take the lead in the province to implement the system of gradual retirement of the minimum living allowances, extending the period for people who have been registered and getting rid of poverty to enjoy the minimum living allowances to help them get rid of poverty stably; in the past ten years, more than 1.8 billion yuan has been used for the assistance of the minimum living allowances and the destitute people, and 5980 million people have been temporarily rescued. 10,000 yuan; the city’s urban and rural subsistence allowances and subsistence standards for the extreme poor have been raised 9 times. Further improve the emergency procedures for temporary assistance and effectively improve the timeliness of assistance; establish and improve the information platform for the verification of household economic income, realize the interconnection and real-time verification of the verification platforms of the Ministry, the province, and the city, and greatly improve the accuracy of the city’s social assistance work.

In the past ten years, the Civil Affairs Bureau has innovated the grass-roots governance structure and focused on improving the grass-roots social governance capabilities. Continue to work hard to strengthen the modernization of the social governance system and governance capacity, and explore the “six strengths and six modernizations” model, which was identified as the “Hebi Model” of urban grassroots governance by the Central Political and Legal Committee and promoted nationwide. The investment in the standardization construction of urban communities has been increased by the method of substituting rewards for subsidies, and about 65 million yuan has been invested in urban community construction.

In the past ten years, the Civil Affairs Bureau has continued to optimize the special work of civil affairs and improve the capacity of civil affairs services. Over the past ten years, it has rescued more than 23,000 homeless and beggars and helped 55 homeless and beggars find their relatives. Two subsidy systems for the disabled have been established in an all-round way, with a total of 122 million yuan of funds distributed. The protection system for minors has been continuously improved, and a “six-in-one” comprehensive protection system has been established. A total of 22,454,800 yuan of basic living allowances for orphans have been issued in ten years. “National Charity” is a beautiful business card of our city. In activities such as epidemic prevention and control, flood control and “99 Charity Day”, a total of 625 million yuan and 4,115,600 pieces of charity were raised, helping more than 1.3 million people in need; The growth rate of welfare lottery sales has been in the forefront of the province year after year, with a cumulative sales of 1.047 billion yuan. Social organizations and party organizations gave full play to the leading role of party building, actively participated in various public welfare undertakings, raised more than 26 million yuan in donations and provided services for more than 14,200 person-times.

Wang Yin said that the civil affairs departments at all levels in the city will always bear in mind the earnest entrustment of General Secretary Xi Jinping, adhere to the bottom line of people’s livelihood, care for special groups, protect the most beautiful sunset, witness a happy marriage, innovate social governance, and create a high-quality “Hebi model”. Continue to write high-quality Fumei Hecheng and write a brilliant chapter in the civil affairs of Hebi, and welcome the party’s 20th National Congress with new achievements in the field of civil affairs.