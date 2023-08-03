wife of vallenato singer seriously injured

On the morning of this Wednesday, July 2, a traffic accident shook the tranquility of the road that connects Valledupar with the municipality of Codazzi, which left two people injured.

According to the first investigations, the driver of a red CUX-971 license plate vehicle apparently lost control of the car while trying to avoid a collision with another vehicle that was emerging from a farm near the scene of the event. This sudden turn led the vehicle to collide with a tree on the side of the road, causing considerable damage.

In the incident, two people were injured, the most affected being a woman identified as Anicilia Petit Romero, 43 years old. She presented fractures in the jaw, in one of her arms and severe head trauma. The victim was quickly transferred to the Santa Isabel de Valledupar clinic, where she received emergency medical attention.

The second injured person, whose identity has not yet been officially released by the authorities at press time, suffered minor injuries and is also receiving medical attention.

According to information provided by the Codazzi Traffic Department, it has been known that the injured woman is the wife of journalist and Vallenato singer Héctor Peralta and sister of the commander of the Valledupar Volunteer Fire Department.

The departmental traffic authorities have taken the reins of the investigation to fully clarify the circumstances of the accident and determine responsibilities.

BY EDITORIAL/EL PILÓN

