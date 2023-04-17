Father Leonardo Fajardo, rector of the Juan Pablo II Seminary in Valledupar, died

The father Leonardo Fajardo Alvarez, 41 years oldrecognized for being the rector of the John Paul II Seminary, passed away this Sunday in Valledupar. According to those close to the priest, Álvarez suffered a heart attack while he was in the seminary facilities in the city.

The Diocese mourned his passing. “The Diocese of Valledupar reports the sensitive death of Fr. Leonardo Fajardo Álvarez, who served as rector of the John Paul II Seminary. Let us unite in prayer for his eternal rest.”

The Diocese of Valledupar reports the sensible passing of Pbro. Leonardo Fajardo Álvarez, who served as rector of the John Paul II Seminary.

Let us unite in prayer for his eternal rest.🎗️🕊️ pic.twitter.com/w6719bA8Pb – Diocese of Valledupar (@DiocesisVUP) April 17, 2023

His body would be transferred to legal Medicine to confirm the causes that originated his death. Parishioners and city politicians mourned his death for his work with the community.

“The priest, Leonardo Fajardo Alvarez, rector of the “Juan Pablo Segundo” seminary, died in Valledupar. May God welcome you into his bosom… pic.twitter.com/2CR9OGDHyy — Jaime Perez Parodi (@PerezParodi) April 16, 2023

News in development…