Rk Mladost champion RS celebration and cup for the new premier league player BIH | Sport

Big celebration of Banja Luka Youth after winning the title of champion of Republika Srpska.

Source: Mondo/Slaven Petković

Banja Luka Mladost previously secured the title of champion of Srpska, but Goran Trkulja’s team tried their best to celebrate it in style.

In their last home game not only of the season, but also in the RS First League, Mladost defeated Slavia from East Sarajevo by 39:20 and thus announced their appearance in the next season in the Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina in the best possible way.

Before the end of the round, Mladost has a seven-point advantage over Kozar, and the visit to Kotor Varoš next weekend will be just a formality.

After the match, the Mladost handball players, led by coach Goran Trkulja, who built an excellent relationship within the team, celebrated their victory with a song, as well as their placement in the highest ranking.

Not long after, they were presented with the championship cup, which was followed by a big celebration!

Look!

Handball players from Mladost Banja Luka won the title of champion of Republika Srpska and qualified for the Handball Premier League of BIH.pic.twitter.com/Hlg8KhhMuc — Mondo.ba Sport (@MondoBiHSport)May 13, 2023

Next season, after a long time, Banjaluka will once again have two handball Premier League players – there is Borac, and now Mladost.