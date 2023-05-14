Home » Rk Mladost champion RS celebration and cup for the new premier league player BIH | Sport
World

Rk Mladost champion RS celebration and cup for the new premier league player BIH | Sport

by admin
Rk Mladost champion RS celebration and cup for the new premier league player BIH | Sport

Big celebration of Banja Luka Youth after winning the title of champion of Republika Srpska.

Source: Mondo/Slaven Petković

Banja Luka Mladost previously secured the title of champion of Srpska, but Goran Trkulja’s team tried their best to celebrate it in style.

In their last home game not only of the season, but also in the RS First League, Mladost defeated Slavia from East Sarajevo by 39:20 and thus announced their appearance in the next season in the Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina in the best possible way.

Before the end of the round, Mladost has a seven-point advantage over Kozar, and the visit to Kotor Varoš next weekend will be just a formality.

After the match, the Mladost handball players, led by coach Goran Trkulja, who built an excellent relationship within the team, celebrated their victory with a song, as well as their placement in the highest ranking.

Not long after, they were presented with the championship cup, which was followed by a big celebration!

Look!

Next season, after a long time, Banjaluka will once again have two handball Premier League players – there is Borac, and now Mladost.

You may also like

Palermo, Andrea Farolfi with Dylan Dog Font wins...

today’s horoscope, May 14th

Dragana Kosjerina in a tight dress in the...

Tamara Đurić face after plastic surgery | Fun

MotoGP 2023. French GP at Le Mans. Fabio...

Perfect Sunday for Taurus: today’s horoscope, May 14th

Many places in the United States have entered...

Erdoğan and the latest rally in his native...

Luke Black’s performance in the Eurovision final |...

Towards a ceasefire between Israel and Jihad but...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy