Home » Road accident in Casal del Marmo, boy dies on scooter. Omission of aid hypothesis
World

Road accident in Casal del Marmo, boy dies on scooter. Omission of aid hypothesis

by admin
Road accident in Casal del Marmo, boy dies on scooter. Omission of aid hypothesis

Another victim on the streets of Rome. A 25-year-old Bengali boy died while traveling via di Casal del Marmo on a scooter. The tragedy at street number 222 at 11pm on Sunday 21 May. After a phone call to the single emergency number, the 118 doctors arrived on the spot – who confirmed the young man’s death – and the local police with the Cassia group.

An investigation is underway for wrongful death. Once we arrived at the scene of the accident, in fact, no one was there. It is therefore possible that whoever raised the alarm then left, leaving the young man there. Detectives are investigating and have ordered the viewing of area cameras. He is the fifty-eighth victim of the streets of Rome and its province since the beginning of 2023.

See also  Actor Liu Zifeng died at the age of 83 and won the Golden Rooster Award for Best Actor_China Democratic Alliance_Movie_China Welfare Association

You may also like

Operation by China to strengthen ties with former...

“We have been displaced, some friends have lost...

The Dale Argentina Fest will reach various Spanish...

Do you want to open the Curtis Harding...

Washington gives green light for Ukraine to strike...

G7 renews support for Zelensky. Tensions with China...

KK Borac – KK Igokea, final, second game...

G7, China summons Japanese ambassador: “Our country defamed”

Burst! recall! This eyedrop has caused 4 deaths...

Daily horoscope for May 22 | Entertainment

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy