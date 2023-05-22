Road accident in Casal del Marmo, boy dies on scooter. Omission of aid hypothesis

Another victim on the streets of Rome. A 25-year-old Bengali boy died while traveling via di Casal del Marmo on a scooter. The tragedy at street number 222 at 11pm on Sunday 21 May. After a phone call to the single emergency number, the 118 doctors arrived on the spot – who confirmed the young man’s death – and the local police with the Cassia group.

An investigation is underway for wrongful death. Once we arrived at the scene of the accident, in fact, no one was there. It is therefore possible that whoever raised the alarm then left, leaving the young man there. Detectives are investigating and have ordered the viewing of area cameras. He is the fifty-eighth victim of the streets of Rome and its province since the beginning of 2023.