by blogsicilia.it – ​​42 seconds ago

Potholes and bad roads in Palermo. The Municipality has published the tender for the framework agreement on the ordinary and extraordinary maintenance of the road arteries from the Sicilian capital which have long been sources of intolerance and inconvenience of citizens.…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Road maintenance in Palermo, published the announcement appeared 42 seconds ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».