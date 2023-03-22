Home World Road maintenance in Palermo, the announcement has been published
World

Road maintenance in Palermo, the announcement has been published

by admin
Road maintenance in Palermo, the announcement has been published

by blogsicilia.it – ​​42 seconds ago

Potholes and bad roads in Palermo. The Municipality has published the tender for the framework agreement on the ordinary and extraordinary maintenance of the road arteries from the Sicilian capital which have long been sources of intolerance and inconvenience of citizens.…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Road maintenance in Palermo, published the announcement appeared 42 seconds ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Multi-country pre-orders of Merck's infection treatment oral medicine Canada is reviewing | Oral infection treatment medicine | molnupiravir

You may also like

Adam Šukalo became Vučić’s adviser Info

The price of water, garbage collection and heating...

Palermo airport, new baggage check machine inaugurated

“Fatal Attraction” series premieres in May on Paramount+...

Udinese transfer market – Napoli does not give...

Udinese market – Marino speaks: “When you sell...

Why Coca-Cola in Mecca is different from ordinary...

Let’s talk about Cameroonian… ~ Badalfohmoh

receives the medal of the Arts from President...

Saška Veselinov was born Entertainment

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy