by admin
ROAD SAFETY Here are the most dangerous roads in Europe – News

The StressFreeCarRental.com portal, specialized in car rental for holidays, has analyzed the data to come up with an overview of the most dangerous European countries to cross by car (and beyond). The most dangerous country to drive in in Europe is Romania, followed by other Eastern European countries such as Bulgaria, which ranks second, and Latvia, which ranks fifth as most dangerous.

The data reveals that Scandinavia is by far the safest area in Europe to visit, with significantly low road fatality rates in Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Norway and Sweden. The UK and Ireland also rank among the safest roads in Europe, with 26 and 31 deaths per million people respectively.

Two of the most popular destinations for Britons, Italy and Spain, both feature in the top 15 countries with the highest number of road traffic fatalities, placing eighth and thirteenth respectively.

Greece is statistically the sixth most dangerous country, with 58 deaths per million people. Sweden is the safest country to drive through, with 21 deaths per million people, over four times safer than Romania, which takes the top spot with 86 deaths per million.

Malta recorded a sharp increase in road accident deaths in just one year, with an increase of 194%, from 17 to 50 deaths per million people.

