The former coach of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Robert Prosinečki, emotionally commented on the departure of Miroslav Blažević, who died on Wednesday at the age of 88 in Zagreb.

Source: Facebook/screenshot/Miroslav Ćiro Blažević

Miroslav Ćiro Blažević died in Zagreb at the age of 88, and the entire region says goodbye to the legendary “coach of all coaches”.

Blažević will forever be remembered as a charismatic coach who had no hair on his tongue, for his great successes with the Croatian national team, but also for one wrong assessment that has followed him since the end of the eighties.

Of course, we are talking about Robert Prosinečko, whom he “gave up” when he was the coach of Dinamo Zagreb, and then the “Big Yellow” became the champion of Europe and the world with Red Star, and then one of the few players who wore the jerseys of both Real Madrid and Barcelona .

Ćiro later revealed what was actually true in relation to Prosinečki and why he moved from “Maksimir” to the Belgrade red and whites.

“Well… He and I had a specific relationship. My legendary Ćiro… I’m incredibly sorry. Through so many years, my entire career was connected with him. I’m incredibly sorry, but it didn’t surprise us. Unfortunately, we knew that our Ćiro has not been well for a long time, he was attacked by a serious illness. Condolences to everyone – and we have memories of him, many, many memories and memories of him.” Prosinečki told the Croatian media.

“I only remember happy days, as the song goes. Ćiro was, without further ado, special. We will miss him incredibly, we will all miss him, especially those of us who saw him, who were close to him. That is simply life. The last time I I spoke with him a month ago. He only told me that he was not well. We lived close by, we used to see each other, but now he is gone.” concluded the former coach of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and conveyed “net.hr“.

(mondo.ba)

